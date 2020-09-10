A former Lindale ISD assistant coach has been indicted for an alleged improper relationship with a high school student.
Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Tyler, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on the charge Sept. 3 in the 241st District Court. He was arrested Feb. 4 and released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Maddox reportedly touched the victim inappropriately and sent her explicit photos through social media.
Lindale ISD spokesperson Courtney Sanguinetti said Maddox was a former assistant football coach.
According to the affidavit, the victim told school administrators she had been in contact with Maddox at school and via cell phone on Instagram and Snapchat. She also said they went to a private residence more than once, where they kissed.
In a written statement from Maddox to police, Maddox also said they had kissed in a residence, the affidavit said.
The student told officers Maddox used his cell phone to send sexually explicit photos of himself through Snapchat, the affidavit stated.
On one occasion, the victim said Maddox touched her inappropriately, according to the document.
When contacted for a police interview, Maddox agreed at first, but he then called back saying the police should contact his lawyer, the affidavit read.
On Jan. 28, Lindale ISD officials were made aware of the possible inappropriate relationship. An investigation into the allegations was conducted by administrators, Superintendent Stan Surratt said in a statement.
Surratt said Maddox resigned from the district and investigation results were turned over to the Lindale ISD Police Department and the Smith County District Attorney’s office.
The 2019-20 school year was his first year as a school employee. He was going to be an assistant baseball coach, but he resigned prior to the beginning of the baseball season, Sanguinetti said at the time of Maddox's arrest.
Since the arrest warrant was executed, Lindale ISD will not be making a further comment for about this incident or Maddox, Surratt said in the statement.
“The mission of Lindale ISD is to provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff,” Surratt said. “I am proud of the prompt attention and the work of Lindale High School administrators and of the efforts of the Lindale ISD Police Department.”
Maddox is a former baseball player at the University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College, according to the colleges’ websites.