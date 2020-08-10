After further investigation, a former Christus EMS paramedic is now facing an additional child pornography charge for allegedly sharing many inappropriate images of children using Instagram and text messages.
Matthew Tyler Clearman, 43, of Lindale, is now facing two charges of possession and promotion of child pornography. He remains in the Smith County Jail with bonds totaling $750,000.
On Monday, the sheriff's office said it's asking anyone who may had children around Clearman to call (903) 566-6600 and ask for Detective Audrey Lugo.
"Please keep your children safe and carefully monitor all of their social media activity. Also, be an integral part of your child’s life and ask questions. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and well-being of all citizen’s especially our most vulnerable," the sheriff's office said in a statement Monday.
Clearman was originally arrested on Aug. 1 at the Bullard Fire Department after the Smith County Sheriff's Office investigated a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He does not work for the Bullard Fire Department, sheriff’s office public information officer Sgt. Larry Christian said.
The tip from NCMEC showed two files uploaded to Instagram by a user, who was later identified as Clearman, using a known IP address. One of the two photos from the NCMEC information showed a man wearing a firefighter bunker gear and helmet, while the other included child pornography and obscene visual material of a child.
Using his Facebook photo, investigators identified Clearman as the man depicted in the firefighter gear.
Through a search warrant on July 20, investigators received 88 media files from Instagram, and officers found many photos and a video showing child pornography and inappropriate visual material of children between ages 7 to 16. Officers also found text messages between Clearman and other people about sharing child pornography images, the sheriff’s office said.
On July 30, officers received a search warrant for Clearman’s residence in the 16000 block of Rolling Meadows in Lindale, where several multimedia devices were found with hundreds of child pornographic images, according to the sheriff’s office. An arrest warrant was then issued July 31 and Clearman was booked into jail Aug. 1.
In a statement on Aug. 3, Christus EMS said no patients were involved in Clearman’s alleged offenses and he has been placed on unpaid leave.
“We were recently contacted to support law enforcement in the arrest of Matt Clearman related to activities that occurred away from and unrelated to his work,” Christus EMS’ statement read. “A preliminary review indicates that no patients are in any way involved, and the individual has been placed on unpaid leave. We continue to cooperate fully with the authorities, and we will keep all who may have been victimized in our prayers.”