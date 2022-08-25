The former mayor of Athens has pleaded guilty to federal child obscenity violations.
James Monte Montgomery, 64, pleaded guilty on Thursday to sending obscene materials to a minor, according to information released from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas.
According to the statement, Montgomery was arrested June 3, 2021, “after arriving at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.” Montgomery, who was then the mayor of Athens, sent text messages to a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.
“Montgomery sent messages to the child describing sexually explicit acts he wanted to perform on the child and offering to pay the child if she would meet him and have sex with him,” that statement said.
Montgomery faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing.
Montgomery and three other people — Jesse Bennett Mason of Hallsville, Jordan Spencer Butler Rook of Kilgore and Mihael David Bylsma of Karnack — were booked into Gregg Couty Jail in early June 2021 on charges of online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct.
Montgomery resigned as mayor of Athens the day after he was arrested.
In a statement released at the time, the city of Athens said, “These are very serious allegations and the City of Athens does not take them lightly. We are committed to the protection and safety of our children. The City Council will be considering all possible actions as details become available.”