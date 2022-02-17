A Flint man who officials say was shot after he pulled a gun on Smith County deputies was booked Thursday into Smith County Jail.
Jackson Lee Davis, 25, was booked on three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant and a charge of assault of a public servant, according to online jail records. His total bonds are $650,000.
Davis was hospitalized after he was shot early Sunday by two Smith County deputies responding to a call about a discharge of a firearm in the 18000 block of U.S. 69 in Flint, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatch received a call about the shots fired around 11:57 p.m. Saturday. The first deputy arrived on scene at 12:02 a.m. and saw a vehicle in the parking lot.
As the deputy was checking the registration, Davis got out of the vehicle and “walked toward the deputy with a book in hand and his other hand extended into the small of his back,” the sheriff’s office said.
The responding deputy was attempting to talk to Davis as a second Smith County Sheriff’s deputy arrived as backup. Davis then threw the book toward the first arriving deputy and retreated behind a concrete light pole base in the parking lot. He began to pull a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed it toward the officers as they were attempting to talk to him, according to the sheriff’s office.
“(Davis) ignored commands by the deputies to drop the weapon,” the sheriff’s office said. “At that time both deputies drew their weapons and fired at the subject, striking him once in the upper abdomen.”
Davis fell to the ground and was separated from the weapon as additional backup assistance arrived from Bullard police. The officers retrieved the pistol and one of the responding Bullard officers initiated first aid to the man, the sheriff’s office said.
Emergency medical assistance was dispatched to the scene and arrived a short time later. Davis was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was reported to be in stable condition, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said on Sunday afternoon.
Smith was notified and contacted Texas Ranger Lt. Nic Castle and Ranger Chris Baggett to investigate the incident. It is standard procedure to have a third party investigate incidents involving sheriff’s office employees.
Davis’ family was notified of the situation as well by Smith County Sheriff’s Office supervisors.
Both patrol deputies were interviewed by the rangers and have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, Smith said.
Smith explained placing the officers on leave is protocol in a situation like this.
“We want to make sure they’re mentally able and ready to come back to work. They will be assessed by a mental health professional before they come back to work,” Smith said.