A Flint man who said he started three fires — two at a business and one at a home — will serve 12 years in prison.
David Cruz Woods, 30, entered a guilty plea on Friday afternoon in Smith County Court in connection with the Oct. 12 fire at Coker Enterprises, located at 7106 U.S. Highway 271 North in Tyler.
Woods admitted to setting outdoor power equipment shop Coker Enterprises in October and in late September of 2020.
In addition to pleading guilty to the October fire, Woods also admitted he set fire to a home in Flint and a second fire at Coker Enterprises in September.
Prosecutors said Woods was under investigation for both of those fires but not charged or indicted.
On the morning of Oct. 12, Coker Enterprises owner Steve Coker said seeing another portion of his business catch fire was very unusual.
“I’m sure it will be looked into and we will live with the results (of the investigation),” Coker said in 2020.
The first fire at the business was in September was at the trailer side of the business, while the Oct. 12 blaze occurred on the tractor shop side of the business.
Woods' admission of guilt in the other two fires were taken into consideration to lessen his sentence. He waived his right to a jury trial and right to appeal.
He will receive credit for time served in Smith County Jail, where he has been since his Oct. 23, 2020 arrest.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said evidence from the Oct. 12 fire showed multiple points of origin. Evidence also showed details that would have only been known to a current or former employee. Brooks said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office assisted in the investigation.
Woods faced two to 20 years in prison.
In connection with the arson case, Jamie Mahon, 37, of Tyler, on Monday entered a guilty plea for tampering or fabricating physical evidence. She received three years of probation.