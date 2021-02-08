A Flint man accused of setting outdoor power equipment shop Coker Enterprises on fire in October was indicted by a Smith County grand jury.
David Cruz Woods, 30, was indicted on Jan. 14 after being charged with arson on Oct. 23 in connection with the Oct. 12 fire at Coker Enterprises, located at 7106 U.S. Highway 271 North in Tyler. He has remained in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond since his arrest.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said evidence from the fire, which was the second at the business, showed multiple points of origin. Evidence also showed details that would have only been known to a current or former employee.
The first fire was in late September at the trailer side of the business, while the Oct. 12 blaze occurred on the tractor shop side of the business.
Brooks said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office assisted in the investigation.
Woods faces two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted. At the time of Woods' arrest, Brooks anticipated more charges to be filed against Woods, according to a news release.
Also indicted on Jan. 14 as a co-defendant of Woods was Jamie Mahon, 37, of Tyler, on a tampering or fabricating physical evidence. She was arrested on Oct. 26 and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.