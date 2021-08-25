The first jury trial for a Smith County constable charged with prostitution and official oppression will begin next week.
Joshua Black, who has served as Precinct 2 constable since 2019, is accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to Nov. 5, 2020 indictments.
Black was later arrested on Nov. 6 and released the same day.
Smith County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Taylor Heaton said during a Wednesday morning hearing the trial for the prostitution charge in his court would begin Aug. 31.
Last week, Heaton told attorneys his staff would look into moving the original Aug. 25 trial date to Aug. 31 after the prosecution and defense requested a postponement due to scheduling conflicts and having to wait for documents.
During the Wednesday hearing, Heaton approved Black’s attorney Mishae Boren's request to have Child Protective Services documents related to an abuse and neglect investigation.
A Texas Department of Family and Protective Services representative asked the court to deny the defense's request for the documents. She argued that Black was not someone entitled to these records.
Boren said the defense believes the records in the investigation relate to the family law case that the victim and Black were both involved in as a part of as Black's side business.
Witnesses for the prosecution were sworn in on Wednesday as well.
Black’s trial for the oppression charge is set for Sept. 13 in the 114th District Court. A pre-trial hearing in that court is scheduled for Sept. 3, according to online records.
According to court records, the offenses Black is accused of committing occurred on July 31, 2020.
The official oppression indictment states a grand jury found Black subjected the woman to mistreatment that Black knew was unlawful “by offering to provide supervised visitation services to (her) in exchange for engaging in sexual contact with (the woman).”
According to the document, Black was acting under the color of his employment as a Texas peace officer.
Oppression is defined as a public servant intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment, denies or impedes another in their rights, privilege, power or immunity, or subjects another to sexual harassment, according to the Texas Penal Code.
He remains listed on the Smith County website as Precinct 2 constable.