One of two men accused of killing a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop on June 25 has been arrested.
Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, was charged with murder on Friday in connection with the death of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to Smith County Jail records.
Brown was killed after multiple rounds were fired at and around New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler on June 15 at 11:30 p.m.
On June 26, police identified Willis as one of the two people who were shot and injured during the shooting. He was treated and released on June 26.
Willis gave an interview to police that night, but police told the Tyler Paper they did not have enough to hold him. However, police said with new evidence and the interview with Willis led to an arrest warrant being issued.
The other suspect accused in the death of Brown, Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, has a warrant out for his arrest, but an arrest has not been made. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Brown was celebrating her birthday when she was shot and killed at the restaurant.
Information from witnesses of the shooting suggests there was a disagreement, including some yelling, and gunshots soon followed, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
Brown was inside the restaurant building as a bystander when she was shot, he said.
After requesting videos from the public, Erbaugh said a couple of videos were provided. He encouraged people to send any videos over to the City of Tyler Police Department Facebook page.
He noted that one video in particular sent through Facebook Messenger was very helpful.
Willis and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were both shot that night, and Cavitt was also released from the hospital later.