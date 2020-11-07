How tough were the last two shifts for City of Tyler firefighters? Not only were they pulled out of fires for relief, they were taken to a medical tent where emergency medical services made sure they were hydrated and received oxygen.
Then they put on the turnout gear and went back into the flames.
With three fires taking place during the same shift, and all three under investigation as they were fully engulfed upon arrival, Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said exhaustion set in.
“They’re definitely tired. Our shift change is at 7:30 in the morning so a lot of crews (Saturday) were fresh, but for a period of time Friday night, we had multiple incidents,” Findley explained. “It’s not uncommon to have multiple incidents, usually the issue is logistics. But to have a night like we did Friday night can be very challenging. Those guys were busy and very tired for sure.”
Findley said on Saturday, as the fire continued at the Greenberg Smoked Turkeys meat processing plant at 221 McMurrey Drive, food was purchased and others donated food for tired firefighters.
“They were keeping nourished and hydrated. At all three fires, we rotated crews in and out of the fire area and even in and out at the scene,” said Findley. “We have EMS out there and helping with the rehab area. They are pulling guys out, taking gear off, EMS is checking vitals, making sure they are hydrated and get oxygen and suiting back up and going back into the fires.”
To take care of other calls in the city, additional firefighters were called in during the early hours of Saturday.
“In the middle of the night, we called in off-duty firefighters to staff some reserve units just to ensure we could maintain coverage so we could respond to everything we had to,” Findley explained. “There are calls for medical, wrecks and other fires. A lot of that was going on behind the scenes making sure everything was in place and fortunately everything worked out.”
The first fire occurred around 6:20 p.m. when a home burned down on Roy Street near 2921 Barnes Street. The home was unoccupied.
The second was at Greenberg Smoked Turkey at 8:30 p.m. regarding both an explosion and fire in the facility’s freezer buildings. The facility was closed for the day and unoccupied.
The third was at 205 S. Beckham Ave and came in at about 11 p.m. with the structure fully engulfed in flames. The home was unoccupied.
Findley said two investigators were on the scene of the residential structures on Saturday, and both were vacant at the time of the fires.
“That’s not a common thing at all,” Findley said, adding about possible arson, “I wouldn’t rule that out.”