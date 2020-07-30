A former firefighter will serve 18 years in prison for uploading pornographic images 278 times of minors on Snapchat while on duty.
Silas Franks, 25, of Terrell, entered a guilty plea Thursday on seven counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to promote. In some of the photos, Franks was seen wearing a uniform of a volunteer fire department.
Franks is a former employee with the Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 as a Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department firefighter.
Judge Kerry Russell of the 7th District Court then sentenced Franks to 18 years for each charge, but he will serve the sentences at the same time. Franks has been in Smith County Jail since Dec. 6 on the child pornography charges, according to jail records. He will receive jail credit for the time he has served.
According to the arrest affidavit, Franks used his Snapchat account to upload 11 files of apparent child pornography. Franks was using the IP address (Wi-Fi) of the Red Springs Fire Department to upload files, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Based on Snapchat records, the affidavit states that his account used the department’s Wi-Fi for Snapchat 278 times to upload pornographic files of children on July 15.
The visual material included sexually explicit images of young children and bestiality, according to the arrest affidavit.
Last October, Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a possible child pornography case, including numerous photos depicting victims of a very young age, including under 10 years old.
With the information obtained from subpoenas for social media sites, cell phone and internet providers, they identified Franks as the suspect.
On Nov. 15, results from a search warrant from Snapchat showed over 2,000 files related to the account user. Throughout the conversations, his account asked individuals about their sexual preferences. The account also showed interest in incest and bestiality, the affidavit stated.
In some photos, Franks is seen wearing a Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department uniform. He was also observed on duty at the fire department, where he was employed as a firefighter, on July 15 during the time the child pornographic images were uploaded to Snapchat, the affidavit read.