The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office has identified people who could be involved in an early Wednesday morning fire at the Tyler Salvation Army.
Tyler firefighters responded to a fire around 3:24 a.m. at the Salvation Army gymnasium, located at 715 N. Spring Ave. in Tyler.
Firefighters found a trash can on fire next to the gym, and it was determined heat from the fire caused the nearby glass doors and windows to break.
Smoke entered the building, and after extinguishing the flames, crews ventilated the structure and cleared smoke from the building, according to the fire marshal's office.
The incident is under investigation and suspects, who are unnamed at this time, have been identified, the fire marshal's office said.
The fire department left the scene at approximately 4:30 a.m.