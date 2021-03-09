Tyler police detectives arrested the two remaining Smith County men accused of armed robbery at a gas station in January.
Samuel Garcia, 42, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated robbery on a $1 million bond on Feb. 27. Gilbert Garcia, 53, of Tyler, was arrested on Tuesday for aggravated robbery with a $150,000 bond.
Police said the two men and Francisco Vallejo, 21, of Tyler, entered the Valero at 1516 S. Vine Ave. at around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
One of them pointed a gun at the clerk who turned over cash. All three then left the scene in a Nissan Armada, police said.
Vallejo was charged with aggravated robbery on Jan. 28, and he remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
He is also charged with burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana under two ounces, possession of a penalty group one controlled substance between one and four grams, possession of a penalty group two controlled substance between one and four grams and engaging in organized criminal activity. His bonds for those charges total $185,001.
Samuel Garcia was also arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest with a previous conviction, two count of striking a fixture or highway landscape equal to or greater than $200 and driving while intoxicated. His bonds for those charges total $31,500.