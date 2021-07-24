After he evaded police for over a month, a man accused of killing a Tyler man in May during a robbery was arrested late Saturday night.
A group of agencies arrested Dakevian Beniot Scroggins at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, on May 13 in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
Officers with Texas Against Gangs Taskforce, US Marshal's Fugitive Taskforce, Tyler Police Department Priority Response Team and Tyler Police Department Patrol apprehended Scroggins without incident.
This comes after the Texas Department of Public Safety placed Scroggins on Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives list.
Scroggins is charged with capital murder for the death of Eiglebiger, who police say was shot multiple times during a robbery. Tyler Police Department issued a warrant for Scroggins’ arrest on June 2.
The other suspect in the homicide, Zaccheus Dunn, 23, of Tyler, was previously arrested for capital murder and remains in the Smith County Jail on that charge.
DPS said Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019 after he violated his parole and left his last known address in Tyler. His criminal history includes convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.
According to Smith County Jail records, he was sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for assaulting a public servant. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years of community supervision.