The final two people involved in taking a person against his will and assaulting him in Lindale last year entered guilty pleas on Wednesday.
Vernon Morris, 20, of LaRue, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and engaging in organized crime in the 241st District Court.
Anthony Waymire, 19, of Tyler, on the same day, was given six years of probation for an aggravated assault charge, according to judicial records.
Morris will receive 227 days of jail credit for time served since last December, according to online records.
According to the Lindale Police Department, Morris, Waymire, McKaylah Fruge and Zoey Stevens took the victim against his will while a weapon was visible. He told police that on Dec. 7, 2020, he knew the people that took him, and they took him to another location in Lindale then began to assault him.
All four were charged with assault, kidnapping and organized crime; however, the prosecution dismissed the kidnapping and organized crime charges for Waymire, Fruge and Stevens.
On Tuesday, Fruge, 22, of Tyler, enter a guilty plea to aggravated assault for an eight-year probation.
On Monday, Stevens, 21, of Lindale, was sentenced to three years in prison for her assault charge. She will receive 218 days of jail credit, according to judicial records.