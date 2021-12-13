The federal government intends to prosecute a Tyler man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Alabama girl he met online in April.
Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, is charged with kidnapping, trafficking and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has been in the Smith County Jail since April 17 on bonds totaling $550,000.
During a hearing Monday over Zoom, Skipworth's attorney J. Brett Harrison said he filed a request to postpone the deadline for a plea agreement — originally set for Monday — after learning the U.S. District Attorney's Office wants to prosecute Skipworth.
Harrison said no federal indictment has been filed, and he believes subpoenas for documents are still needed, and prosecutors are waiting for DNA results.
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance said if there are federal indictments issued against Skipworth, the state would not prosecute and federal prosecutors would step in. He said no offer has been made to Skipworth.
Judge Kerry Russell of the 7th District Court set Jan. 10 as the next date in Skipworth's case.
After hearing the possibility of the federal government prosecuting the case but no federal indictments, Russell said it doesn't seem fair for the residents of Smith County to keep paying for Skipworth's housing.
"That doesn't seem fair to the court for our local citizens to just be waiting and waiting with the intent that it be turned over to a federal prosecutor some time," Russell said.
Skipworth was arrested April 17 at his residence in the 3600 block of Woods Boulevard in Tyler after officers found the child using an FBI tip. The girl was found safe and taken home.
According to an arrest affidavit, the girl’s family reported her missing April 15 to their local police department. By tracking her phone, officers determined the girl left her residence around 5:30 a.m. April 15 and her phone was traveling with another phone number that was later determined to be Skipworth’s.
Later the same day, the girl’s phone stopped transmitting data. Through tracking, the FBI determined Skipworth’s number left his residence on the evening of April 14 and arrived near the girl’s residence at 5:30 a.m. April 15, the affidavit stated.
The FBI then tracked Skipworth’s number to Tyler near his residence before 4 a.m. April 16, according to the affidavit. The information leading to the Woods Boulevard residence was relayed to the FBI Tyler office.
When police officers and FBI agents came to the home, Skipworth’s father said his son traveled to Alabama and back within the last week, and he was adamant that a 13-year-old girl was not inside his home. The father identified the phone number they tracked to Tyler as his son’s, the affidavit stated.
When Skipworth came out of his room, he was uncooperative and upset his family let investigators in their home. Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said Skipworth tried to bite an officer, but no one was injured.
The affidavit stated Skipworth said the girl, who came out of the room “visibly shaken,” was inside his bedroom.
During an interview with police, she said she met Skipworth online and they agreed to meet in person. While she was willing to go with Skipworth at first, about 30 minutes after leaving her residence, she wanted to go back home. He refused and he also told her to dispose of her phone to avoid tracking, the affidavit stated.
The girl claimed Skipworth attempted to touch her inappropriately during the car ride, but she stopped him. Once at Skipworth’s residence, she made several requests to go back to Alabama, but Skipworth denied the requests. She said Skipworth held her down and prevented her from notifying her parents, the affidavit read.
On April 18, the girl accused Skipworth of several acts of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child while she was in his Tyler residence bedroom, according to the affidavit.
Skipworth told police he knew the girl for a week through Instagram and Discord. He admitted to laying down with the girl to rest in the vehicle, but he denied any inappropriate interaction, the document stated.
Skipworth acknowledged he kept the girl in his room. He said the girl told him she was homesick several times, and he made promises to take her home, the affidavit read.