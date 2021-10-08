The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a fugitive in relation to an “organized prescription drug ring” out of Dallas targeting East Texas, including Smith and Gregg counties.
Jordan Rose, 28, of Dallas, is accused of directing the drug ring, according to a statement released by DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. After Rose was arrested on charges related to the ring, he posted bond and was released.
“Rose posted bond in Smith County and was taken to Tarrant County, where he was arraigned and released,” the statement said. “However, Rose has outstanding warrants in Bexar County, Louisiana and Florida with bonds totaling more than $3 million. Rose is now a wanted fugitive.”
The investigation began in 2020, according to DPS.
Lindale Police arrested Jesus Granados, 25, of Dallas, on June 15, 2020. According to DPS, police were called to a local pharmacy on suspicion Granados was trying to use a forged prescription to get Promethazine with codeine, a narcotic.
During the investigation, officers found Granados had a forged driver license, which led officers to request assistance from DPS special agents.
In an investigation that lasted more than a year, agents discovered Granados was one of several suspects engaged in an organized prescription drug ring targeting Smith, Gregg, Cherokee, Rusk, Wood and Upshur counties.
“This drug ring had been operating statewide out of Dallas with ties in Louisiana and Florida,” Dark said in a release.
Agents found more than 300 gallons of “fraudulently obtained product” with at least seven compromised doctors’ prescription registration numbers, according to DPS.
On Aug. 26, a Smith County grand jury returned indictments for eight people in the ring. They were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and held on $500,000 bond.
Those indicted were:
- Jordan Rose, 28, of Dallas
- Michael Conner, 27, of Dallas
- Jesus Granados, 25, of Dallas
- Alexander Williamson, 38, of Baltimore, MD
- Teresa Williamson, 34, of Staunton, VA
- Julian Edwards Robinson, III, 23, of Longview, WA
- Armesha Jackson, 38, of Mesquite
- Elisha Hutchinson, 22, of Schertz
Agents determined that Rose “directed the operation of the ring, using food, housing, clothing, phones and drugs to control more 40 people recruited by the other seven suspects who were also indicted,” Dark said.
Anyone with information about Rose is asked to contact DPS Special Agent Richard Brown at (903) 939-6143.