As law enforcement and business leaders spoke about elder fraud schemes Tuesday in Tyler, they delivered a strong warning for potential victims: Report any scams and be wary of criminal tactics.
The Dallas FBI - Tyler Resident Agency and UT Tyler hosted panels and presentations at the university to educate people about the methods criminals use to take advantage of the elderly for financial gain.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Det. Tim McDonald said embarrassment and shame are two of the big emotions that hinder someone who was scammed from coming forward.
He said criminals will target the victim who appears to have the weakest mindset, such as those with cognitive decline as they age. McDonald said fear also plays a big part in the elderly becoming victims.
"We hate being afraid. There’s so much going against the elderly. (Criminals) capitalize on this," McDonald said. "You have to make a report. You have to let somebody know. As a family member, sometimes you have to step in and take control of the situation for them. The fact that it exists means it's a big problem."
McDonald encouraged people to keep a watchful eye on their elderly family members and friends. He noted scammers exploit those on a cognitive decline and call in the middle of the night to create panic.
Tyler police Sgt. James Freeman said the panel and events like it help law enforcement network and gain skills to further combat fraud.
The department's website has a spot for people to report scams, Freeman said, noting reporting an incident is the best way police and other officials can help.
"People don't want to admit they've been taken advantage of," Freeman said. "They need to report it."
Freeman said the scams don't just affect the elderly as the younger generation can get pulled into schemes offering jobs.
"People that perpetuate these scams, they know exactly what they’re doing," Freeman said, adding the victim could spend months talking to someone they’ve never met before.
He noted that older people didn’t grow up with computers, and they can fall victim to scams sometimes more easily. He encouraged people to have their parents report strange emails.
"We just have to get over that stigma of embarrassment," Freeman said.
Frank Coan, criminal chief for the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas, said elder fraud is a huge priority for the district.
"We have designated one of our senior prosecutors to be the elder justice coordinator for our district, and she oversees and quarterbacks the efforts that we've got going on," Coan said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office is trying to be proactive and use data to determine who the targets are in these schemes. It's also important to raise awareness and have public-private partnerships, Coan said.
Coan explained sometimes victims can become willing participants when they get offered a portion of the funds being taken from others.
In those situations, Coan said the USAO intervenes and sends a letter to the participant asking them to stop the illegal activity or they eventually face prosecution.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld and Bill Mack, U.S. Secret Service resident agent in charge of the Tyler Resident Office, presented different cases of elder fraud in East Texas, such as a Louisiana woman who used schemes to take about $4.85 million from a Bullard resident.
Monica Ruiz, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison and ordered to pay full restitution earlier this year. She told the victim false stories to get money and created distance between the person’s family members
Kummerfeld also brought up an elderly East Texas woman who met a man on Facebook. She sent him $2 million over several years.
"In cases like these, there are no usual suspects," Kummerfeld said.
Mechele Agbayani Mills, Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas president and CEO, said the local BBB, which serves several counties across East Texas, works hard to let people know of potential scams before incidents occur.
She noted that phishing and romance scams both rose in 2020.
Aleksandra Cregler, a UT Tyler visiting lecturer of sociology, said many cases go unreported because victims don't know where to turn.
She noted that in a state of panic, people are most likely to take the first piece of advice they hear.
Cregler gave the example of people rushing to buy toilet paper at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
She emphasized the importance of raising awareness on how to report financial fraud and also what defines that form of fraud.
"It's always better to prevent a problem than it is to solve a problem," Cregler said.