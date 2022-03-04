An FBI agent accused of exposing himself multiple times to underaged girls in Tyler and Louisiana has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.
David Lee Harris, 51, or Prairieville, Louisiana, was indicted Feb. 10 on an indecency with a child exposure charge out of Smith County.
Court records show his arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 20 and a plea agreement is set for July 22 in the 114th District Court.
Harris, who was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office, was arrested on June 24, 2021 after a complaint accusing Harris of sexual wrongdoing involving multiple victims, both adults and children, across Louisiana dating back to 2016, the Louisiana State Police said.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said in July a warrant out of Smith County was served on Harris for indecent exposure, which is a third-degree felony.
According to the arrest affidavit regarding Harris’ Smith County charge, a complaint was received on Feb. 4, 2021 regarding two potential child victims.
The affidavit states Harris exposed himself to underage girls at a pool more than once. When confronted about one of the incidents, Harris apologized and blamed exposing himself on being drunk.
According to the investigation, police learned Harris exposed his genitals to the 13-year-old victim on past occasions, both at a Tyler residence and Harris’ home in Louisiana, the affidavit stated.
Police interviews showed there was another child victim, who was 14 years old at the time, that Harris is accused of exposing himself to, the affidavit read. The second victim told police that Harris exposed himself multiple times and touched the other girl inappropriately, according to the document.
Text messages between Harris and another person showed he had a desire to be nude in front of people and in public places. Other messages also discuss Harris’ “apparent attraction to teenage girls in explicit detail,” according to the affidavit.
One text from the other person in Harris’ conversation states he was “gawking and drooling over a 14-year-old kid at the beach,” the document stated.
Harris was originally issued arrest warrants out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes in Louisiana.
In Ascension Parish, he was booked into that local jail on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under age 13.
According to Louisiana State Police, Harris also has outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for sexual battery and attempted third-degree rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity and witness intimidation.