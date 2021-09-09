The father of an East Texas newborn was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week for his involvement in abandoning the child whose whereabouts remain unknown after nearly a year.
Deandre Argumon is the father of Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, who was reported missing in September 2020 at 5 weeks old in the Wells area of Cherokee County. He was the last person to be seen with the baby on Sept. 18, 2020, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.
He was later arrested, and an Amber Alert was issued for the child but canceled after roughly two weeks.
On Wednesday, Judge Chris Day of the 2nd Judicial District Court sentenced Deandre Argumon to 15 years for abandoning a child and eight years for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The sentences will be served at the same time in prison.
During a news conference on Sept. 22, 2020, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies asked for the public to report suspicious activity, including “small, fresh graves.”
Deandre Argumon has been arrested before on unrelated charges. He was released from jail on a parole violation on Sept. 15 last year, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said at that same news conference.
Dickson at the time said Deandre Argumon was not cooperative in trying to locate Armaidre.
“He (Armaidre) had been around the father for three days,” Dickson said last September.
The investigation involved multiple agencies including the Wells Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Rangers.
"The District Attorney’s Office would like to give special thanks to Wells Police Chief Harold Rapsliver, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, CCSO CID and Texas Ranger Nic Castle who assisted in the investigation. There continues to be an ongoing investigation," the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey prosecuted the case, and Deandre Argumon was represented by Clay Dean Thomas of Douglass and Richard S. Simmons, of Whitehouse.