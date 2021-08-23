One person has died after a two-vehicle fatal crash Saturday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Service investigators believe the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet truck towing a gooseneck trailer failed to yield the right of way from a private drive, turning west onto FM 1910, blocking both lanes of traffic. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Rickie Sorrell, 71, of Jacksonville.
A driver of a 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster was traveling east on FM 1910 and was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with the towed trailer. He was later identified as David May, 50, of Jacksonville.
May was transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, where he died the next day. The crash remains under investigation.