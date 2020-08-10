Two young children lost their mother, Diamond Samantha Cruz, after she was shot early Sunday morning in Smith County. Cruz’s family is now seeking help to pay for her funeral and to care for her kids.
Cruz, 21, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 8700 block of County Road 384 in Tyler at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
On Monday, Cruz’s aunt, Dalila Lopez Morales, organized a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and care for her children, 3-year-old Adali and 2-year-old Nathaniel.
“Please help share and whatever you can donate will be much appreciated,” Morales wrote in the fundraiser description. “Also pray for our family as this is a very tragic moment we have to go through and it won’t be easy!”
Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Larry Christian said the suspect, Catalino Marin Jr., 21, was the father of Cruz’s children.
After identifying Marin in the morning, law enforcement made contact through their investigation and spoke with Marin on the phone. He then turned himself into authorities.
While authorities were searching for Marin, community members posted several photos on social media identifying Marin as the alleged shooter.
Marin remains in the Smith County Jail on a murder charge.
Christian said the children are safe now and it was the sheriff’s office priority to make sure the kids were safe.