As the jury is expected to begin sentencing deliberations today, jurors on Tuesday heard from family members of the four patients William George Davis was convicted of killing, while the defense’s character witnesses then took the stand.
The prosecution rested its case Tuesday morning for the punishment phase of the trial, and the defense team followed with several witness testimonies.
Davis, 37, of Hallsville, who worked at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, was convicted Oct. 19 of injecting air into the arterial systems and causing the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.
His trial began Sept. 28 and the punishment phase started Oct. 20. The jury will have to choose between life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Stephen Lafferty, the son of John Lafferty, called the impact of his father’s death in June 2017 at the hospital “catastrophic” and said it was tough on the whole family.
He took the stand and through his emotions testified about how after the death, the family has taken over maintaining his father’s farm.
John Lafferty retired from the U.S. Treasury as an IRS special agent. He began farming and got into hay production, his son said.
“He would do everything around the farm. He would not ask for help,” Stephen Lafferty said. “So with his loss, we had to pick it up. I spent almost every weekend at the farm. I work on the tractors. I am considering retiring to help out, but I’ve got young kids so I can’t.”
Stephen Lafferty said all his sons wanted to do was go fishing and hunting when they were younger. But as they’ve gotten older, they’re driving tractors and helping out without complaining.
“Without him there, it’s been a chore,” he said.
He said the loss has been tough on his 79-year-old mother, emotionally and due to the loss of the income.
Stephen Lafferty recalled contacting the Tyler Police after seeing the news in 2018 about Davis facing charges of murder and being under investigation.
“I was mad. You leave the hospital thinking they’re going to get treatment. When you walk away leaving there, you assume he’s in the best hands possible,” Stephen Lafferty said.
He described the time waiting for the trial as “a nightmare that just will not end.” Stephen Lafferty, who has worked in law enforcement for almost 30 years, said he felt helpless as the police were now helping his family.
“You try to do the best you can for the family, but when the shoe is on the other foot, you feel helpless. I was now the one being told ‘sorry.’ I will say Tyler PD did a good job,” Stephen Lafferty said. “I don’t wish this on anybody.”
Jeff Greenaway said Tuesday his brother’s wife told him about the neurological event Christopher Greenaway had on Aug. 4, 2017. He testified that the loss of his brother affects the family daily.
Ronald Clark’s daughter Tiffany Farmacka said she lost her friend and said her father’s death pretty much destroyed her whole family.
Jeanette Kalina, the widow of Joseph Kalina, testified they were married 37 years and their family misses him every day.
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but he was my other half,” she said. “There’ll never be another Joey.”
Jeanette Kalina said their son thinks about his father all the time. The father and son would go fishing together often.
“It’s just a big loss to all of us,” she said. “Every day he’s missed.”
She recalled when her husband was injured with brain damage in 2018, she and her family took care of him until his death two years later.
Stephen Bryant, regional director at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, also testified about the differences between the conditions faced by a person sentenced to life in prison compared to the death penalty.
Bryant testified someone sentenced to life in prison for capital murder would be in a facility with a cell partner in a 6- by 10-foot area. The inmate would be able to visit the day room for snacks, TV, books and games while one guard supervises.
This inmate would get to be in the dining room with other inmates, work some jobs outside of the prison walls and have contact visits with family, Bryant said.
Bryant testified a death row inmate would be in a 6- by 10-foot cell alone with a sink and toilet. The inmate is in the cell for 22 hours of the day and has about two hours of recreation.
He said the death row inmates are escorted wherever they go because of the restrictive environment. Some death row inmates get one visitor per week.
Dr. Charlie Crum, a radiologist at Tyler Radiology Associates, spoke about the patients that the prosecution said William Davis injured by injecting air into the arterial system, such as Rickie Glenn, James Wages and Gary Parker.
He said the events those three experienced are similar to the four patients William Davis was convicted of killing.
“You can copy and paste. They are almost exactly the same,” Crum said of the similar brain scans.
The Defense
David Davis, William Davis’ youngest brother, testified his older brother was always at his sports games and that they got along with each other.
He said their father and mother couldn’t testify in court because of health and emotional reasons, respectively.
William Davis was a very involved, good father for his children, David Davis said.
David Davis said he feels terribly sorry for the victims and their families.
“It’s a very tough situation for everybody,” he said.
David Davis said he was aware of the recorded jail phone call in which his brother said he prolonged the hospital stays of patients for his financial benefit.
He agreed William Davis could have turned to him for help with financial problems. He added the Davis brothers were taught right from wrong as children.
Billy Davis, former football coach at West Rusk High School football for 28 years, testified William Davis would never give up and worked hard on the football field during junior high and high school.
“He had the heart for it. He would give his best,” Billy Davis said. “Billy (William Davis) was one that meant a lot to me because he had that heart.”
Billy Davis said he chose to testify for his former student-athlete because “he would do it for me if the roles are reversed.”
“We make mistakes. I know that some good comes out of this man. I know that you have convicted him, but he’ll have to face another conviction one day,” Billy Davis said.
He said he can’t fathom what happened to the patients, and his heart goes out to the families.
Amanda Adair, who knew William Davis while they were in middle and high school, testified she and William Davis competed academically to become the top two graduates.
She recalled he was well-liked and only aggressive on the football field.
“This was not who we knew in high school,” she said. “I know that I’ve never perceived him as a danger.”
She added the idea of putting someone to death makes her cringe.
Adair said the William Davis she knew was a good guy and the actions described in court don’t fit the person she knew 20 years ago. She agreed he was capable of choosing not to kill the patients.
Three Smith County Jail officers testified William Davis had no disciplinary actions against him, and he has behaved well since his April 2018 arrest.
The jury will hear slightly more testimony Wednesday followed by closing arguments from the prosecution and defense. Deliberations will begin afterward.