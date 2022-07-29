Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was on his last shift of training Friday night when he was killed in the line of duty.

At the end of that shift, Bustos would've had his first chance to go solo at the Smith County Sheriff's Office after working alongside a field training officer.

Bustos was killed by what the sheriff's office said was a drunk driver, who struck him at a "moderate to very fast speed" as he worked a traffic stop just after midnight Friday. Bustos was standing behind the patrol vehicle when the vehicle hit him. The driver, 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto, was arrested and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, Sheriff Larry Smith said.

Bustos was at the sheriff's office for less than six months after previously working for other local law enforcement agencies.

The 29-year-old was early in his career but had high aspirations, said Bryan Pool, who hired Bustos at the Rusk County Sheriff's Office a few years ago.

"He wanted to excel in his career and promote up ... He was ambitious, just a lot of fire, a lot of heart," Pool said in an interview with CBS19.

After a year, Bustos left the sheriff's office to work for the Henderson County Police Department where he worked for over a year. He started working for Smith County this year, where he quickly bonded with the department.

"He had become to be very loved by all of his cohorts and co-workers," Smith said. "He was doing a great job."

Bustos may have been just getting started on his career in law enforcement, but it didn't take long for him to make an impact on those in the field. News of his death spread quickly and drew an outpouring of support from the law enforcement community.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our brothers ... The officers at Henderson Police Department are in mourning and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at their darkest and hardest time. Deputy Bustos will forever hold a special place at Henderson Police Department," Henderson PD said on its Facebook page.

East Texas sheriff's offices and police departments posted on their Facebook pages an image of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office back with a black line over it. Soon, agencies across the state began to share the image and offer words of comfort to fellow officers and Bustos' family.

He was "a young deputy who has left us way too soon," the East Texas Peace Officers Association said.

Bustos leaves behind a wife and three children, ages 4, 5 and 8. A lieutenant has been assigned to stay with the deputy's wife until he is laid to rest, Smith said.

Locally in downtown Tyler, flags were lowered to half-staff Friday in support of the fallen officer.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy, who died while in the line of duty protecting our citizens,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “I cannot express how deep my sympathy is for the family, and for the law enforcement community who mourn his passing most deeply. We issue fervent prayers of comfort during this time, and stand ready to do all possible for the family and for the sheriff’s office.”

At Moran's request, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered U.S. and Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff, CBS19 reported.

In a letter to Moran, Abbott said said flags may remain at half-staff through the memorial service or upon final interment, at Moran's discretion. Flags should return to full-staff the following day.

"The first lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Bustos family during their time of grief, and we urge all Texans to remember and honor Deputy Bustos’ service as a brave and dedicated law enforcement officer," Abbott said in the letter.

Among the many messages of support from East Texans was one from his former high school. Chapel Hill said its "hearts are deeply saddened by the loss" of 2011 graduate Bustos, "who lost his life serving our community."

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said it appreciates all the support it has received.

"No words can express the outpouring of love and kindness expressed by the citizens of our county, state and nation," said Sgt. Larry Christian, public information officer.

"... Please keep Deputy Bustos’ family in your thoughts and prayers as well as his extended Blue family," Christian said, adding that Deputy Michael Skinner is also in need of prayers. Skinner was the deputy working alongside Bustos when he was struck.

Smith said he's not sure when Skinner and other deputies at the department will go back to work, as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

"All we can do is go to the Lord in prayer at this time," Smith said.

An account has been set up to help support Bustos' family. Visit onrealm.org/friendly/give to donate.