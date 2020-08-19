On Monday afternoon, a Smith County resident heard sirens, and then shouting, just across the road.
When they looked to see what all the ruckus was about, they saw deputies with their guns drawn on a Black man.
And so they began recording the incident.
In the footage, you can see the man put his hands up. You hear him say he's scared. And when he lays face down on the pavement, you hear him complain that it's hot.
The video was sent to the Tyler Morning Telegraph that same afternoon.
"Is this something that would be of use to you or anyone else?" they asked.
They wanted to remain anonymous.
A reporter called Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith to learn more about the incident.
Before Smith even knew what the video was about, or what had happened during the traffic stop, he agreed to release all dash and body cam footage.
Although the concerned citizen's video and the police footage detail the same incident, both clips tell a very different story.
Seeing – and hearing – the incident from the perspective of the responding officers changes everything.
"(This) originally came to us as a stolen vehicle," said Smith. "He fled before this, about 10 minutes before, by another deputy who lost sight of him."
Smith explained that the suspect was then spotted by new deputies.
"They saw him and he fled again," Smith said. "It became a felony vehicle stop."
Smith goes on, in great detail, about the uncertainty and suspense involved in the pursuit and the ensuing stop.
"In the dash cam video, after he does stop, you can see him reach up to the visor several times, he opens and closes the driver's door several times and that heightens even more of the adrenaline of the officers who have taken a safe position behind the doors of the law enforcement vehicle," Smith said. "They don't know if he's going to come out shooting or what. And, you don't know how many people are in the vehicle."
Sitting down with a reporter and videographer, Smith then ran the footage and explained what was happening.
"They did what we refer to as a felony vehicle stop. They ordered him out of the vehicle, to stand up, facing away from them and made him back up toward their voice, with his hands out, then lay on the pavement for a short time where they could detain him and handcuff him," Smith said. "And they told him he was only being detained, not arrested at this time, only detained."
"And then, in less than a minute, got him off the pavement and told him how they were going to roll him up to keep him from hurting himself to getting him off the pavement," Smith continued. "Just a short time after that, they said, 'We're going to get you some air conditioning' and they put him in the back of the unit. They explained to him why he is being stopped ... it was, to me, a textbook felony vehicle stop."
Smith said he has watched short videos on the internet of citizens filming the police.
Those videos often put police in a bad light, he said.
"Anything you don't see from the beginning to the end is hard to make an assessment of what the officers were doing," said Smith. "We know what the officers were doing because we have body cam video and we have dash cam video. We can go back and research to see what they did right and what they did wrong, if we need some corrective action."
"If you look at it as a citizen who wants to think law enforcement is not what they need to be, you can couch it anyway you want to," Smith continued. "You can proportion any part of the video to make it look completely different."
Usually, there is one deputy in a vehicle, he said. However, the driver was a rookie and was being trained.
"I was proud of everyone involved in this particular situation. No bad language was used and with adrenaline flowing like it was flowing ... you get on Lake Placid Road with speeds over 100 miles per hour (and) that by itself is very dangerous. It's dangerous to the public, to our personnel, the public and the one doing the running," said Smith. "The trainees performed well in this situation. He was the one giving the verbal commands in the felony vehicle stop on what the guy needed to do. It was a textbook felony vehicle stop. If you watch it from start to finish, law enforcement in my book did everything right — he was trained right."
Smith said he had up to eight videos to watch on the stop.
"We've only had body cams three years. Officers thought they would be used to get them in trouble, but it's actually worked to get them out of trouble," Smith said.
The suspect, who was arrested and charged with evading arrest, is in the Smith County Jail on $10,000 bail.
Smith said the stolen vehicle call was allegedly from the suspect's girlfriend.
Because he had permission to use the car in the past and they live together, there would not have been a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Smith said.
In fact, the suspect would be home tonight.
"In retrospect, our officers did not know any of that. We didn't know until we interviewed the complainant," said Smith. "He's in jail and he would be out of jail if he would have pulled over and said, 'That's my girlfriend's car.' But he ran twice, so he is jailed with some serious offenses of fleeing."
Smith said the body and dash cam footage actually shows how police officers treat suspects fairly.
"You don't get up and decide you want to go into law enforcement to beat up on people and treat them wrong," said Smith. "You do it for the opposite, you do it because you were led to it, it was a higher calling. There is a very, very, very minute percentage of rogue officers."
