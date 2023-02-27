A former Tyler ISD teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.
On Feb. 20, Tyler ISD Police Chief Danny Brown was advised of allegations that Andre Jefferson, 28, who was Three Lakes Middle School’s in-school suspension teacher at the time, had been having sex with the student.
Jefferson is no longer employed by the district, according to Tyler ISD.
When meeting with Brown, Jefferson told him he had never seen the student outside of school, nor had he spoken to her on the phone or via text message, according to an affidavit. However, the phone number Jefferson gave to police turned out to be a fake number, and police later confirmed via phone records the two exchanged text messages.
The affidavit also states a chain of messages shows Jefferson asked the student on Feb. 20 to delete all messages.
Jefferson was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on $500,000 bond.
The student told investigators of outside-of-school meetings with Jefferson since the beginning of January, according to the affidavit. The student also told investigators she told Jefferson during a school day that she had feelings for him, and Jefferson responded in kind. The student then gave Jefferson her phone number, according to the police document.
Jefferson picked up the student up from her home 10 to 11 times and they had sex at his apartment all but three of those instances, according to the affidavit.
Tyler ISD said the incidents under investigation did not happen on school property. The school was notified of the allegations after a family member saw text messages on the student’s phone, according to the affidavit.