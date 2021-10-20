A former Smith County Jail detention officer accused of using the jail clinic to have sex with an inmate has been indicted.
Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26, of Lindale, was indicted Sept. 30 on a charge of violating the inmate’s civil rights in the 241st District Court.
Megrail turned herself in on Sept. 18, 2020, and she was released the same day on a $50,000 bond, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and jail records.
Prior to the investigation, Megrail was placed on administrative leave without pay. She was later fired.
An arraignment hearing is set for Friday morning , and a plea agreement hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6, according to court records.
She told a detective that she would meet the inmate after he would complain of chest pain and ask to go to the jail clinic.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Megrail said she and the inmate knew each other, but when the inmate came into the jail they had not had a relationship since high school. She told the investigator she and the inmate started speaking as friends but the relationship evolved into more.
The two of them spoke while Megrail was at work, and the inmate’s family reached out to her through Facebook messenger. As the relationship grew, Megrail said they started kissing and touching each other, the affidavit read.
Once he said he had “chest pains,” Megrail said she would transport the inmate to the clinic. They would go to the first floor, where the clinic is, and then they would kiss and touch, the affidavit explained in greater detail.
Megrail said these incidents later escalated into them having sex. She recalled at least three separate instances, according to the document.
The detective reviewed the clinic logs along with Megrail’s work schedule to find that the inmate was taken to the clinic three times for chest pain in June and July. Megrail was working within the jail each of those times, the affidavit said.
At the time of Megrail's arrest, Sheriff Larry Smith called her alleged actions "unconscionable.”
“We have always held our employees to a higher standard and will continue to do so. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated," Smith said. "The rule of law applies to everyone.”