Two Tyler County Jail inmates who reported missing from their jail cells early Wednesday morning have been captured, police said.
The Tyler County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday Blaze Hicks, 27, and Christopher Mobley, 36, may have accessed the roof area of the jail at 6 a.m. through the building's ventilation system. Both were considered armed and dangerous.
In addition to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office, Hardin and Jasper County Sheriff's Offices, Woodville Police, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 units and the Tyler County District Attorney's Office were a part of the search effort.