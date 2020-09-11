An Edgewood man who pleaded guilty to distributing at least 500 grams of meth was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison.
Timothy Dwayne Henson, 52, pleaded guilty Jan. 7 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henson sold meth on two separate occasions in July 2018 in Van Zandt County. In September of that year, law enforcement recovered meth from his residence.
Henson admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to obtain and distribute meth, and that he was directly responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to the DOJ.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson prosecuted it.