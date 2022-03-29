A ranch hand was arrested earlier this month and is accused of stealing cattle from a landowner in Smith County, authorities said in a news release on Tuesday.
Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez, 65, of Lindale, was arrested March 11 on two felony charges for theft of livestock.
According to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, special rangers conducted a lengthy investigation of Perez-Sanchez beginning in December 2021 after an absentee landowner discovered irregularities in cattle sales from their ranch.
The TSCRA said Perez-Sanchez' first charge is for allegedly taking three yearlings to the livestock auction and placing one of them in his own name without the landowner's consent. The second charge is for allegedly taking one bull and one cow to the livestock auction and placing the cow under his own name without the consent of the same absentee landowner.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, the rangers said. Special rangers recognized the assistance of Smith County patrol deputies during the arrest of Perez-Sanchez.
Perez-Sanchez was released from the Smith County Jail on March 21 on $50,000 surety bonds.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special rangers are a group of law enforcement officers who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry. While they primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement. In all, the association has 30 special rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma who are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The special rangers also oversee more than 80 market inspectors who collect data, such as brands and other identifying marks on about 5 million cattle sold at 100 Texas livestock markets each year. That information is entered into the association’s recording and retrieval system, which is a vital tool for law enforcement when investigating theft cases.