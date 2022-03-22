Two East Texas parents have been indicted on child endangerment charges after their 18-month-old was found dead and investigators reported children living in "horrible" conditions in a Murchison home in December.
Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, and Daniel David Dennis, 25, were charged with abandoning and endangering a child in connection with injuries to a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, who authorities said were both placed in Child Protective Services custody after the December incident.
The Dennises were both indicted on March 10 and have arraignment hearing set for April 6 in the 392nd District Court.
The couple was arrested Dec. 15. Erin Dennis remains in the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $750,000, while Daniel Dennis is jailed on bonds totaling $1 million, according to court records.
The mother said she awoke on the morning of Dec. 14 to play video games, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. She then checked on the three children and found the 18-month old dead.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in December that autopsy results were pending and he expected additional charges for the death of the youngest child.
Sheriff investigators described the residence as “horrible” with human feces on the wall and dirty diapers on the floor. The temperature in the children’s room was high and had reached 103 degrees, the release stated.
One of the baby cribs had been rigged as a “cage” according to the parents and bedroom doors were locked from the outside to prevent escape, according to the sheriff’s office.
“This is a horrible case and scene,” Hillhouse said in December.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services with this investigation.
This investigation is ongoing.