Body of missing Upshur County man found
UPSHUR COUNTY — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the discovery of the body of William Chad Martin, who had gone missing in the early hours of Nov. 5.
Martin's remains were discovered in the Latch Community in a pasture creek bed near North Live Oak Road, roughly one-half mile from where he was last reported being seen.
Officials said the body was discovered by the land-owners of the property who were aware of the missing person and had worked with both family members and law enforcement over the last week in the attempts to locate Mr. Martin.
Upshur County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton pronounced death on-scene and ordered that the body be transferred to Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler for autopsy.
This investigation is still open.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all of those persons who took part in the effort to locate Mr. Martin.
Rusk men accused of robbing man outside of business
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — Two Rusk men accused of robbing a man outside of a Nacogdoches County business were arrested Monday afternoon.
Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk, were charged with second-degree felony robbery and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of State Highway 21 West in Douglass around 3:40 p.m. Monday regarding a person getting robbed at a local store.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim said he left the store and got into his car when another man wearing a camouflaged face covering reached into his vehicle. The man then grabbed the wallet from inside the victim’s pocket.
The victim grabbed the man's arm to stop the theft, but the man then sat down in the victim's car, put the vehicle in drive and hit the gas pedal. The suspect let go of the victim to regain control of the car and the vehicle fled the scene, the sheriff's office said.
The car was pulled over in the 1500 block of North FM 225 and two individuals, who were later identified as the Neals, were detained, officials said.
Longview house fires cause thousands in damage
LONGVIEW — No one was injured after three house fires in Longview caused about $20,000 in damage last Friday.
According to the Longview Fire Department, the blazes were on Della Lane, East Melton and Ealine Street.
Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the East Melton address, where they found light smoke coming from the gable of the roof. Crews extinguished the fire and kept the damage to approximately $6,000, Longview fire said.
The department said the fire was accidental and officials believe it started around the electrical box supporting a ceiling fan. No was injured.
On Ealine Street around 8:30 p.m., crews found the fire in the void space behind a chimney. The homeowners hadn't opened the flute before starting a fire in the fireplace. It caused about $10,000 in damage and was contained to the chimney, according to LFD.
No one was injured in this fire.
On Della Lane at about 10:15 p.m., firefighters found a couch smoldering in a residence's living room. The resident had extinguished the blaze with a garden hose, Longview fire said.
No one was hurt and the fire caused about $4,000 in damage. The flames were contained to the couch and the living room had smoke and heat damage, LFD said.