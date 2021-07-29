An East Texas man and woman accused of using a vehicle to strike and kill his stepfather have been charged with murder.
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on Van Zandt County Road 3808 north of Wills Point Tuesday at 8 p.m. Deputies found Bradley Dickinson, 40, of Forney, was killed by a vehicle that police say his stepson Braxten Henderson was driving, according to the sheriff's office.
Dickinson's common-law wife Jamie Johnson was found on the scene, and police determined she was involved in the death of Dickinson, the sheriff's office said.
Johnson and Henderson, both of Wills Point, were charged with murder and have been booked into the Van Zandt County Jail. Henderson's bond was set at $1 million, and Johnson's bond has not been set yet.
“This is still an active investigation and additional information will be forthcoming," Sheriff Steve Hendrix said. "These investigations take time and attention to details. I appreciate the hard work of our deputies and detectives for a job well done”