A Cherokee County jury on April 22 found Deatric Alexander guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and returned a sentence of 70 years.
Chris Day sentenced Alexander to 70 years in prison without parole.
The trial began on April 18 and concluded April 22.
The jury heard evidence of Alexander committing acts of indecency and aggravated sexual assault against the victim from age 3 or 4 until age 12.
The jury also heard from another victim against whom the defendant committed acts of sexual abuse years before.
The District Attorney’s office said it would like to thank the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department for their assistance.
"The District Attorney’s office would also like to express gratitude to The Children's Advocacy Center and Bikers Against Child Abuse for supporting the victim and family throughout the difficult stages of the trial," a press release stated.