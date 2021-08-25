An East Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to abusing a 5-year-old Arp boy, including pushing the child's head into the shower, who later disappeared from his home in April.
Weldon Nash Miller, 24, of Murchison, entered a guilty plea to an injury to a child charge in the 7th District Court. He was arrested on April 21 and he has remained in the Smith County Jail, online judicial records show.
Police documents state Miller's arrest is related to an Arp-area child who went missing on April 7. A report wasn’t made to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office until three hours after the child’s disappearance was noticed. The child was later found safely the next morning, which was 14 hours after the child was last seen.
A sentencing hearing for Miller will be held on Sept. 21, according to online records.
At the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, the boy told a deputy Miller pushed his head into the shower and hurt his mouth. The boy said he got lost in the forest and slept next to a lake with his dog on April 7, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
He said he was shocked by an electric fence after putting his hands and feet on the fence, the affidavit stated.
The 5-year-old told police when Miller spanks him on the buttocks, he slaps the child’s shoulder and “everywhere” with his hand, the document said. The affidavit explained the boy’s mother often was out of town for work and returned on the weekends.
The mother told police she had a FaceTime call from Miller on April 6 and her son told her, “Mommy, Nash put me in the bathtub and put my head against the wall.” The boy said this happened because he put the toilet paper in the bathtub, according to the affidavit.
Miller told the mother he wouldn’t do it again and apologized, and she denied knowing Miller assaulted the child any other time aside from spankings on the buttocks, the affidavit read.
A doctor with Child Protective Services said the images from detectives and information from the child’s statement show his “injuries along with the history provided are highly concerned for child physical abuse,” the document said.
Miller is a registered sex offender, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety registry website. The registry states Miller was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in 2014.
In the affidavit, the mother explains her relationship with Miller but that information is redacted in the document.