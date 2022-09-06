An East Texas man charged in the June deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio as they were being moved in a hot trailer must remain in jail until trial.
An attorney for Christian Martinez, 28, on Aug. 9 filed a motion requesting the judge reconsider bond, according to online records. United States Magistrate Henry Bemporad this past week denied the motion, which could be reconsidered "should there become available additional information regarding Defendant's health status or ability to travel to Court ..."
According to the order signed by Bemporad in the Western District of Texas, Martinez's health and ability to travel to court have a bearing on whether there are conditions of release "that will reasonably assure the appearance of such person as required and the safety of any other person and the community."
The request for bond was sealed by the court. According to the San Antonio Express News, attorneys proposed Martinez serve home confinement at his mother's house in Palestine after Martinez, who weighs roughly 670 pounds, fell and broke his ankle at a privately run federal jail in Karnes City.
Martinez was arrested June 28 in Palestine and charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death. He and three other were charged with human smuggling in the deaths of the migrants from Mexico and Central America who were found in and around a tractor-trailer in Southwest San Antonio in what federal officials say is the most deadly migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
Martinez started a conversation with a confidential informant and said he was involved in the smuggling event, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas.
Martinez told the informant, who was identified by the Palestine Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, the deaths occurred because the truck’s air conditioning stopped working, according to the document. Palestine police said the informant has previously provided accurate information.
Martinez told the informant that the driver, who has been identified as 45-year-old Homero Zamorano, “was unaware the air conditioning unit stopped working and was the reason why the individuals died,” according to the complaint.
Martinez told the informant Zamorano tried to run away from the tractor-trailer.
Messages also led to the driver’s arrest. According to the document, Martinez sent text messages to Zamorano about the smuggling event, the affidavit stated.
Through a search of Zamorano’s phone, investigators discovered multiple pictures and text messages from Monday that came from a number they identified as belonging to Martinez.
Zamorano, who was arrested on June 29 by San Antonio police after officials said he was found hiding in brush near the area, is facing similar charges.
The Associated Press reported the truck had been packed with 67 people, and the dead included 27 from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador, according to Francisco Garduño, chief of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.
Martinez and Zamorano could be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.
According to documents in the case, Martinez and Zamorano are set for pretrial conference o March 16 with jury selection and trial set for March 20 in the federal courthouse in San Antonio. The court must be notified of any plea bargains or agreements in the case no later than March 9.