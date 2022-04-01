A man who police say is affiliated with an East Texas criminal street gang has been arrested on a murder charge.
On March 24, detectives with the Palestine Police Department were requested to assist the Houston Police Department with their investigation into a murder at the Galleria Mall in Houston that occurred on March 19.
Roderick Moore, 20, and Kylyn Thomas, 20, were identified as persons of interest in the Houston PD investigation, and a description of the vehicle they were using was provided to Palestine detectives.
According to a press release from the Palestine Police Department, Palestine detectives were familiar with both Moore and Thomas and knew them to be local criminal street gang members suspected to be involved in several Palestine cases, including previous shootings.
Palestine detectives already had a warrant for the arrest of Moore for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, related to a shooting in Palestine from October 2021. During the previous shooting, a 24-year-old man was shot in the back and survived.
On March 25, Palestine detectives located the vehicle of Thomas and Moore in the 500 block of East Neches Street, sitting in a driveway and occupied. Additional officers were called to assist, and a felony stop was conducted. Moore and Thomas were inside the vehicle and Moore was arrested on the felony warrant. A handgun was recovered from the floorboard of the vehicle.
Thomas was found in possession of a handgun, less than 1 gram of cocaine, over 2 ½ ounces of marijuana, and a bundle of cash. Another man on scene was also arrested on drug charges.
On Thursday, a Harris County warrant for capital murder was served on Moore at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains in custody.
Several Palestine Police Department cases are still open investigations and additional charges are expected in the future.
“The detectives and officers involved in this case did an excellent job following up and locating these individuals.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “These individuals are dangerous, and our streets are safer with them behind bars.”