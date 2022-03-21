An East Texas doctor has been arrested on child sex abuse charges, according to authorities.
Karl Kauffman was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division on Monday, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said an ongoing investigation and a search warrant of Kauffman's home led to two warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
"Kauffman currently serves as an ER physician at several hospitals in this area," the sheriff's office said.
Kauffman is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on a $2 million bond.
The charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child is a felony of the first degree, punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years.
UT Health East Texas' website lists Kauffman as a emergency medicine physician at their facilities, but the Tyler Morning Telegraph has reached out to UT Health to confirm his employment. This story will be updated when that information is made available.