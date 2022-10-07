TRINITY COUNTY — An East Texas man and his wife charged with the murder of the man’s mother and her husband are accused of gagging and chaining the mother up for several hours, killing her and her husband, and burning their bodies in a backyard.
Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35, are charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the deaths of Clayton and Karen Waters. Their bonds each total $1,550,000 bond.
According to officials, Chrones is Karen’s son. Chrones and Aparicio-Rodriguez were arrested Sunday. Sheriff Woody Wallace said investigators found the remains of Clayton and Karen Waters, who had been missing for nearly three weeks.
Wallace told CBS19 that Karen Waters was called over to her son’s house and tied up and gagged inside a room for five to eight hours. He said the sheriff’s office is unsure of how she was killed.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.