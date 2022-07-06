A Lindale woman was killed when a car crashed into the scooter she was driving then fled the scene, the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Esperanza H. Guillen, 37, was driving on south on County Road 4191 as a car was driving north on the same road around 2 a.m. Monday. The car crossed over the roadway and hit Guillen, DPS said.
The driver fled the scene and has not been identified at this time, according to a release from DPS. The suspect was driving a 2003 Buick Century.
Guillen, who was wearing a helmet driving a Zhejiang Tao Tao EVO 50, was pronounced dead on scene.
No further details are available at this time.