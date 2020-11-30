The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of pedestrian near Canton.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on State Highway 198 approximately 4.3 miles southwest of Canton in Van Zandt County.
Preliminary information indicates that the driver of a 2008 Toyota Camry of unknown color was traveling north on Highway 198 and struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The driver then fled the scene.
The pedestrian was later identified as Chambless, 58, of Canton. He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Canton.
Those who may have information on the crash are encouraged to contact the DPS through the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.
DPS specifically asks automotive body shop workers, wrecker services or witnesses of the act provide any information that they have regarding the incident.
This is an active investigation and more information will be released as soon as it is available, DPS said.