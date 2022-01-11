Officials have released a photo of a possible suspect in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian this past month in Smith County.
Investigators believe a 2003 to 2010 Chevrolet Silverado might have been involved in the Dec. 20 incident that led to the death of 69-year-old Patricia G. Radican of Gun Barrel City, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
The vehicle would be missing its left front mirror. DPS on Tuesday evening released a photo of the truck and a possible suspect.
Troopers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the crash about a half-mile north of Tyler on Texas 110 North at Lakeview, DPS said. A preliminary investigation showed a pedestrian, identified as Radian, was standing in the road when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle headed north on Texas 110.
The vehicle left the scene headed north on Texas 110.
Radican was taken to UT Health East Texas – Tyler and was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tyler DPS office at (903) 939-6000.