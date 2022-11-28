A suspect authorities said was holding his own family hostage was shot by law enforcement officers over the weekend in Cherokee County.
Just before noon on Saturday, a man called 9-1-1 and said he was holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Albritton said Cherokee County Sheriff's Department officers and DPS troopers responded to the scene, where the suspect was armed with a gun. The suspect "confronted the officers in a threatening manner," according to DPS.
"Unfortunately, officers had to defend themselves and the incident ended with the suspect shot," Albritton said.
The suspect's condition is not known at this time.
"For the safety of the medical staff, no information about the suspect or his condition will be released at this time," Albritton said.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
This is preliminary information and no further details have been made available.