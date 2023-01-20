A Dallas man who led authorities on a pursuit Monday night was later arrested when he ran from police, who found 77 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on County Road 164 in Smith County, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Wilbert J. Brown, 47, of Dallas, was driving the vehicle and didn't stop, starting a pursuit.
The vehicle pursuit ended at the Village on Broadway apartment complex, where Brown ran away on foot. The trooper chased the suspect on foot and captured him, according to Albritton.
A search of Brown’s vehicle revealed 77 pounds of marijuana, according to DPS. Brown was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana >50 pounds <2,000 pounds, fail to identify- fugitive from justice.
Brown also had four warrants for his arrest out of Tarrant County. Brown was booked in the Smith County Jail, where he remains on bonds totaling $375,000.
This is an open investigation, and no further information is available at this time.