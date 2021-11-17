Officials estimate between 15 and 20 dogs were removed Tuesday from a property in Winona after they were found malnourished and with diseases including worms and mange.
The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and Smith County Animal Control on Tuesday afternoon served an animal cruelty seizure warrant at the property that has numerous residences.
Animal control contacted the constable's office about the cruelty case animal control officers were pursuing.
The dogs on the property and in the residences suffer from mange, worms and other internal parasites, malnourishment, muscle/nerve disorder and other physical injuries, according to the constable's office.
With help from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of East Texas and volunteers, the dogs were moved to a facility to receive needed veterinary care.
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said animal control estimated between 15 to 20 dogs were removed from the property. Before filing any charges against the owners, Joplin said officials are waiting on veterinarians to evaluate the dogs for disease and other issues.
"That will be our sole basis for filing a charge if one's needed," he said.
The five-acre piece of land, located on County Road 313 in Winona, has a mobile home, wooden shed, brick house, shed-like tiny home and camper trailer, Joplin said.
"We had dogs in the yard. The dogs were in pretty much all of the homes. It was pretty rough," he said.
Prior to SPCA's involvement, Joplin said he believes there have been between 50 and 70 dogs on that land over time.
Officers found a few dogs with noticeable injuries, some with crippled legs and a vast majority had a disease, Joplin said.
"Several of them looked sick to me. There were some of them that looked well as far as body mass, ... but they may look full but they're not well," he said.
Joplin estimated during his time as constable, the seizure on Tuesday was most likely his fifth. Precinct 4 includes the Chapel Hill and Winona areas.
When responding to cruelty cases, he said his office tries to encourage animal owners to take better care of their pets. However, sometimes the abuse and conditions are so bad the animals have to be seized or they could die.
A court hearing will be set within 10 days, and the owners can attend if they're interested in getting the dogs back, Joplin said. The decision is up to Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Mitch Shamburger.
Within the past year, the SPCA of East Texas has relocated over 40 dogs from that property, Joplin said.