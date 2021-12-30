In a request for a competency exam, the lawyer for a man accused of killing an East Texas pastor in January said his client often showed “extremely bizarre behavior” during interactions with attorneys.
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 22, of Marshall, is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Starrville Methodist Church Pastor Mark McWilliams on Jan. 3 at the Winona-area church. He also is accused of injuring two others.
On Dec. 13, 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell declared Woolen incompetent to stand trial after a virtual hearing with Woolen’s defense attorney Jeff Haas and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.
The court proceeding addressed findings from Dr. Mitchell H. Dunn. All parties agreed Woolen needed to receive restorative care.
According to a court order from Russell, there could be a "substantial probability" that Woolen will have his competency restored so he can stand trial in the "foreseeable future."
During the hearing earlier this month, Woolen was moving his head around and often had his face buried into his hands. Haas spoke on his behalf for the proceeding.
Haas wrote in a motion requesting a competency exam in October that he and the trial team had "numerous interactions" with Woolen in which he showed "extremely bizarre behavior."
Haas notes in the request that Woolen's attorneys are not professionally trained to effectively evaluate and determine whether Woolen is competent to stand trial without the specialized help from a mental health expert.
Woolen's lawyer wrote in the document his competency needed to be examined in the interest of justice and fairness.
Through the court order, Russell said Woolen must be committed to and confined at the North Texas State Hospital — Vernon Campus or any other facility designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services for a period of no more than 120 days. His confinement will be for further examination and treatment in an effort to restore competency for trial.
The North Texas State Hospital, which has three campuses in Wichita Falls and Vernon, gives inpatient, psychiatric services to adults, children and adolescents. The hospital also supplies psychiatric services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
In April, Woolen entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment hearing. In Texas, a capital murder charge for a person means they’re eligible to receive the death penalty.
Woolen remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Woolen was hiding in the church bathroom from police following a pursuit on Jan. 2.
Before the church's service, McWilliams, his wife Rosemary and another man, Harris Victor Little, opened the bathroom door the morning of Jan. 3 to find Woolen with the church bank bag. When McWilliams opened the door, he took out his handgun while telling Woolen to leave the church, according to the arrest affidavit.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said McWilliams used his firearm to make Woolen get down on the floor, but the pastor got distracted with his wife.
Woolen lunged toward McWilliams, took his gun and shot the pastor, Smith said. McWilliams died of his injuries before police arrived on the scene.
Little told police Woolen shot McWilliams in the chest several times and he tried to shoot at Rosemary, who was hiding behind the stove, the affidavit stated.
Woolen took Little’s truck keys and ran out of the church. Before Woolen left, Mike Sellars arrived at the church and heard gunshots coming from inside. As Woolen came near Sellars, Woolen started shooting at Sellars, who started to run for cover but was shot, the affidavit stated.
Woolen got into Little’s truck and deputies tracked the vehicle using OnStar to determine the vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 20 toward Marshall.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office caught up with the stolen vehicle and OnStar disabled the vehicle. Woolen was then taken into custody, and officers found the church’s money bag inside the stolen truck.
Rosemary was released following treatment, while Sellars later recovered from the shooting.