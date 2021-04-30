Judge Jack Skeen Jr. will not seek re-election next year after he reached the constitutional age limit in March.
Skeen, who has served as judge in the 241st Judicial District in Smith County since 2003, announced Friday he won't run in the Republican Primary in 2022.
He cited a part of the Texas Constitution that states the office of a justice or judge becomes vacant at the end of the term when the incumbent turns 75 years old. Skeen said he became 75 this past March.
His current and fifth term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Smith County since Jan. 1, 1983 for five terms as elected Criminal District Attorney and five terms as the elected district judge of the 241st Judicial District Court," he said.
He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy High) in 1964. He attended Tyler Junior College that fall, and he later went to UT Austin and then Baylor Law School.
Skeen came back to Tyler in 1971 to work as an assistant district attorney for one year and then became the first full-time city attorney. He was appointed as municipal court judge, where he served for five years before being elected as Smith County district attorney in 1982.
In 2003, Skeen was appointed to fill Judge Diane DeVasto's unexpired term as judge in the 241st District Court in 2003.
In TJC's Heroes and Friends list, Skeen said he's been involved in many significant trials as both district attorney and district judge. He said many of those cases have stayed with him over the years, especially those involving a capital murder charge.
"It has been both a great privilege and a great responsibility to have served as a district attorney and now as district judge," he said. "I have always done my best to meet the duties of these elected offices."
Skeen said he wanted to make a statement at this time as the filing deadline for the March 2022 primary is Dec. 31 this year.
"Since I am still presiding over jury trials and actively conducting hearings in court, I will not have any further comment at this time," Skeen said.