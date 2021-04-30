A jury sentenced a Dallas man to nine years in prison for evading arrest on his motorcycle in 2017 while driving over 100 mph and swerving between cars on a highway in Smith County.
Samuel Virgo, 38, was sentenced to nine years confinement and was issued a $5,000 fine in the 7th District Court on Wednesday.
According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Virgo was travelling over 100 mph on U.S. Highway 69 north toward Lindale on Nov. 6, 2017 when Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue attempted to pull him over.
Court evidence stated Virgo accelerated and began swerving in between cars on U.S. 69, and the pursuit reached the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. 69, which Det. Sherman Dollison with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office blocked to stop Virgo.
Virgo then made a U-turn and started going the wrong direction on U.S. 69 before making another U-turn trying to reach I-20. Dollison pulled ahead of Virgo, who then lost control of his motorcycle. Virgo was then taken into custody after receiving treatment from EMS, according to the DA's office.
The jury was presented with Virgo's criminal history, including two prior misdemeanor evading convictions and a prior conviction for assault (family violence) during the sentencing phase of the trial.
Assistant District Attorneys Zach Gilmore and Richard Vance with assistance from Smith County DA Investigator Jordan Sickman prosecuted the case.