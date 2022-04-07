A Dallas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of assaulting the mother of his child in a Tyler apartment complex last year.
Antione Thomas, 42, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Smith County jury on Wednesday, according to a press release from Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Thomas physically assaulted the mother of his child during a custody exchange at a Tyler apartment complex parking lot.
When several passersby demanded Thomas stop assaulting the victim, Thomas pulled out a .40-caliber handgun from his waistband and shot at the witness, according to the DA's office.
Thomas then threatened the victim with the weapon and sped off in his car with two small children, according to the DA's office. He was later stopped by police when attempting to flee to Dallas.
Once he was detained, officers discovered Thomas had given the loaded gun to his 10-year-old child to hide under his jacket, the DA's office said.
When he was arrested on Jan. 9, 2021, Thomas was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge firearm, abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury interfering with emergency required for assistance and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.