As courts were limited to Zoom hearings at the height of the pandemic and jury trials have now returned, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said last week trial dockets are being set as far back as the middle of next year.
"It'll probably take two to three years of trying cases before we get the backlog backed down to where it was before," Putman said. "To get us back to early 2020 numbers, it'll probably be at least a couple of years."
Putman said the most of the judges in Smith County have stopped using Zoom within the last couple of months. He added that Zoom, while it was in use, was helpful for some civil and criminal hearings, such as plea deals and pre-trial matters.
The best solution to help with backlogs is returning jury trials, which began in March and have helped significantly, Putman said.
"Being back in person with juries allows you to start working through your dockets and reducing your backlogs," he said.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court said that the county has tried to reopen the courts in a responsible manner. Precautionary guidelines are in place to limit the number of people in the courthouse and central jury room. Each week, two district courts (the 7th, 114th or 241st district courts) and one county court at law are able to select jury panels, which have become smaller due to COVID-19.
"You might have one jury panel come in and instead of a smaller number, say 75, coming in for that panel," Jackson said. "Historically, you might have 150 or 250 people come in on that panel, and would take that large panel and you would divide it up among the courts."
However, Jackson said because of the rotation and guidelines, only about 100 to 175 jurors are coming in at a time, and only one court is allowed to pick a jury from that group.
For example, if a district court picks from the first 100 on a Monday and gets a full jury of 12, then the next court would be able to pick the next day. But if the court doesn't get 12 people, then the same court gets to pick from a panel on Tuesday, Jackson said. Wednesdays are often reserved for the county courts at law.
At first, Jackson said the courts in Smith County were getting about one trial a week and now there are about two to three trials weekly.
"Because we’re on this rotation, we, being the 114th, 7th and 241st, only gets a shot at truly knowing for sure we’re going to have a jury once every four to five weeks," he said.
Putman said the restrictions come from a Texas Supreme Court order dictating how the courts can operate. While he'd like to return to a pre-pandemic setup, Putman said his office and others are cognizant that COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
"We want to be cautious and careful when we're summoning people to jury duty and not putting people at risk," Putman said. "But also, there are crimes that have been committed and defendants who committed those crimes, and the community needs justice as well. Putting that on hold indefinitely is not good for anybody either. We would like to proceed back to normal if we can, but we also like to do it in a manner that's safe for everybody."
Both the DA's office and Jackson's court just finished jury selection for the capital murder trial of William George Davis, a former Christus Mother Frances Hospital nurse accused of killing four people.
Jackson said the selection has run smoothly and the Smith County District Clerk's Office has done a great job. He said of the hundreds who came in as a part of different panels only one person voiced their concern about COVID-19.
"Some people are wearing masks, some are not, but we’re trusting people to make the right decision for them and the health decision they’re comfortable with," Jackson said. "People have been really excited to serve again and to help get their justice system moving back to the way it should be."
Putman explained capital murder jury selection includes one-on-one interviews, which has gone well with COVID-19.
"That's actually able to be done pretty well with COVID because when you do individual interviews with jurors there are not many people in the room," Putman said. "There's not really a safety risk there."
Putman emphasized the more jury trial dates that are set will lead to more resolved cases. He added the DA's office was working throughout the pandemic last year, including virtual hearing and having grand juries meet for indictments to keep a backlog from growing.
Officials at the courthouse are working to change the schedule, which is set on paper through December, changed, Jackson said.
"For the most part, we’re working together to create more opportunities to get these cases moved and get them heard," he said. "We’ve set (trial dates) out as far as March or April of next year, but we have done so with the hope that we’ll move them up once we get these restrictions lifted."
He called the delays in having jury trials "grossly unfair to crime victims who are waiting to seek justice."
"It’s unfair to defendants who have a constitutional right to their day in court," he said. "There’s a financial cost as well as the human cost to these delays."
Jackson said the reopening process and trying to figure out the best options is a difficult situation for everyone. However, because of the pandemic, some processes have been simplified.
"I think that out of (the pandemic) has come to some new opportunities for streamlined and more efficient processes that ultimately, in the long run, will benefit us," he said. "I think there’s some good that’s come out of this situation."
He added his staff has been amazing in getting criminal and civil cases tried.