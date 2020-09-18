Two people working at Payne Springs City Hall have been arrested on abuse of office and forgery charges.
City Council member Michael Steven Juica, 66, and Karen Juica, 59, were booked into the Henderson County Jail Thursday night after an investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the Henderson County Attorney’s Office and the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Michael Juica is also the supervisor for maintenance of vehicles in addition to being a city councilman. Karen Juica was a former city judge and current city secretary until she was suspended while the investigation took place, the sheriff's office said.
Karen Juica was charged with two counts of forgery of government or national instrument, money or security. Micheal Juica was charged with forgery of government or national instrument, money or security and abuse of official capacity, according to Henderson County Jail records. The date of the forgery offenses for both Juicas is listed as Sept. 20, 2012.
They both remain in jail as of Friday with bonds not set.
Deputies executed search warrants for both city hall and a residence on Sept. 10. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the investigation into the case is ongoing.